Crime on the Rise in St.Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Partial-year data for 2012 show violent crime is up in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the FBI released figures Monday showing violent crime in the city increased 6 percent in the first half of 2012 from the same period of 2011. Nationally, violent crime was up 1.9 percent in the period, reversing three straight years of substantial decline.

Elsewhere in Missouri, the report shows that violent crime declined in Columbia and Kansas City but rose in Independence and Springfield.

Property crime was up in all of those cities except Springfield.