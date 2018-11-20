Crime Stoppers Offers Reward in Treveon Marshall Homicide

COLUMBIA - Boone County Crime Stoppers is offering the largest reward possible for answers in a recent Columbia homicide.

Columbia Police Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer said Crime Stoppers is guaranteeing a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest in the murder of Treveon Marshall. It is the largest reward they can offer without outside funding.

Marshall was shot and killed at McKee Park on July 14.

Neighbors in the area told KOMU 8 News they want answers.

Stroer said the Columbia Police Department does not have any new information on the investigation. Police have yet to release any information on potential suspects and police haven't arrested anyone.

To contact CrimeStoppers, call 573-875-TIPS.