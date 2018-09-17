Crime Survey Respondents Tout Education as Solution

COLUMBIA - Many mid-Missourians who say they are worried about crime suggest part of the solution can be found in schools and community outreach programs.

Education and after-school programs were mentioned by numerous respondents in the KOMU 8 News "Crime in Your Community" survey.

A Columbia woman said schools need to offer more than just a basic education and should have classes on "learning respect, basic work ethics, self esteem and laws."

A Columbia man suggested more programs focusing on poor and minority teens. He said, "Hopeless kids become reckless criminals."

The survey will remain open until 6 p.m. Monday. Readers can participate below.