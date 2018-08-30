Crime victims get more, easier assistance under revised compensation program

15 hours 41 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 1:47:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - A house bill reforming the Department of Public Safety's Crime Victims' Compensation Program took effect Tuesday.

The program, which provides compensation to victims of violent crime, has existed since 1982. Last year, it compensated Missouri victims with more than $5 million.

The reform, which was passed by a 133-15 vote in the House, provides updates aimed at making it easier for victims to apply for the program.

“These changes will significantly ease the burden victims must meet in order to apply for compensation and make more people eligible to receive reimbursement for the expenses they experience as a result of crime,” Sandra Karsten, acting director of Department of Public Safety said in a statement Wednesday.

Program Manager Katrina Prenger echoed Karsten's sentiment.

"These changes are really exciting. They've made some great opportunities for our applicants to ease the process for them," Prenger said.

Tyler Rieke, Executive Director of the Coalition Against Rape and Domestic Violence in Fulton, said she is grateful for the reforms.

"These changes are going to open up crime victims compensation to a significantly larger population of victims of crime in Missouri and I know our organization and organizations similar to ours are just elated to have seen these changes come out," Rieke said.

Before the reform, victims had to report the crime within 48 hours, which is no longer the case. The reform also removed the need for notarization of their application, which can be an "extra step" for victims to deal with, Prenger said.

"Now that is no longer necessary so they can email it, fax it or scan it in," Prenger said.

Those eligible for the program can receive assistance with a variety of expenses, including counseling costs and lost wages. Prenger said the updates increase the amount of money the program can reimburse victims for.

"Previously there had been a cap on counseling. The amount of funds that could be reimbursed for counseling expenses," Prenger said. "That has been removed now so that folks who are receiving lengthier counseling, that will add up quickly, can now continue to get counseling reimbursed past the $2500 mark."

Department of Public Safety Communications Director Mike O'Connell said the reform has also expanded who is eligible for compensation.

"If you yourself had been convicted of two felonies within a ten year period and then you yourself were a victim of crime, you were ineligible," O'Connell said. "Those people can now apply and receive benefits, so that's another change to be aware of."

Prenger is confident the changes will be well received.

"I think we are going to hear a lot of positive response. This is going to open up a lot of opportunities for victims to receive some additional assistance that they had not been privy to previously so it's really exciting for us."

More News

Grid
List

Columbia in legal battle over trail land
Columbia in legal battle over trail land
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is taking a nonprofit organization to court over land set aside for a new... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 7:24:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in Continuous News

Phone scammer posing as hotel rewards targets mid-Missouri
Phone scammer posing as hotel rewards targets mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A phone scammer posing as Wyndham hotel rewards is offering all expense-paid trips in exchange for personal information.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 6:23:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

"Irreplaceable" photo stolen from iconic pizza joint in Fulton
"Irreplaceable" photo stolen from iconic pizza joint in Fulton
FULTON – The owner of a pizza restaurant in Fulton discovered Wednesday morning a special photo was stolen from his... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

LATEST: Police seek help finding suspect; say drugs involved in deadly shooting
LATEST: Police seek help finding suspect; say drugs involved in deadly shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are asking for the public's help finding the second suspect in Monday's fatal shooting on Sylvan... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 4:51:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Lake changes affect your pocket book
Lake changes affect your pocket book
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Speeding in “no wake" zones, not having the proper number of life jackets and children... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:28:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

STDs are on the rise in mid-Missouri, according to CDC
STDs are on the rise in mid-Missouri, according to CDC
COLUMBIA - 2.3 million cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia that were diagnosed in 2017. The Centers for Disease Control... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Jefferson City residents worry new Starbucks may increase traffic
Jefferson City residents worry new Starbucks may increase traffic
Jefferson City – The first freestanding Starbucks restaurant is coming to Jefferson City. The lot is located at 505 Missouri... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:24:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fulton's Board of Education approves higher property tax
UPDATE: Fulton's Board of Education approves higher property tax
FULTON - In a unanimous vote, the Fulton Board of Education set the operating tax rate to $4.0083 for this... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Meat alternative producers challenge new Missouri law over terminology
Meat alternative producers challenge new Missouri law over terminology
COLUMBIA - A law designed to help clear up any confusion for buyers of meat or meat-like products is now... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Columbia woman arrested in connection with robbery at Landmark Bank on Paris Road
UPDATE: Columbia woman arrested in connection with robbery at Landmark Bank on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a Columbia woman Wednesday after the Landmark Bank on Paris Road was robbed. Police say... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 2:36:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Prosecutors: Possible negligence in Missouri boat sinking
Prosecutors: Possible negligence in Missouri boat sinking
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say in court filings that the U.S. Coast Guard found probable cause that... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 2:19:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Crime victims get more, easier assistance under revised compensation program
Crime victims get more, easier assistance under revised compensation program
JEFFERSON CITY - A house bill reforming the Department of Public Safety's Crime Victims' Compensation Program took effect Tuesday. ... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 1:47:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Judge hears closing arguments in Galloway Sunshine suit
Judge hears closing arguments in Galloway Sunshine suit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge is weighing arguments in a lawsuit alleging that Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway allowed... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 1:32:22 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Fulton house fire blamed on flammable materials near space heater
Fulton house fire blamed on flammable materials near space heater
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department said the cause of Tuesday night's residential fire was accidental, blaming it on combustible... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 12:01:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Hallsville hires new police chief
Hallsville hires new police chief
HALLSVILLE - The City of Hallsville named Andrew Van Hulten as its new chief of police on Tuesday. According... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 11:25:00 AM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Two people facing drug charges in Moniteau County
Two people facing drug charges in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Two people are in custody after Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in their... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 11:22:00 AM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: All lanes now reopened after tractor trailer accident on I-70
UPDATE: All lanes now reopened after tractor trailer accident on I-70
COLUMBIA - As of 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, Missouri Department of Transportation officials are reporting all lanes have been reopened on... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 5:54:00 AM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

City hosts block party to help improve community
City hosts block party to help improve community
COLUMBIA - A neighborhood block party in Auburn Hills Park set for Wednesday aims to bring residents in the area... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT August 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 68°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 69°
7am 68°
8am 69°
9am 70°