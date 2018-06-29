CrimeStoppers accepts first personal donation to solve murder case

COLUMBIA - For the first time ever, the Columbia CrimeStoppers program has adjusted its reward policy to accept a personal donation dedicated to solving a local murder case.

Last week, an anonymous donor offered an additional $5,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the person who murdered Edmond Randolph, Jr. in June 2016.

For 35 years, CrimeStoppers has pulled reward money from a general donation pool and now that rule has changed.

"[W]hen we were approached with the offer of additional funds to help solve this particular murder, we felt it was time to adjust our policy on how we handle rewards paid for specific crimes," said Terry Robb, CrimeStoppers board president.

The program usually pays $1,500 for anonymous tips in unsolved murder cases. With the pool at $6,500 for any tip that leads to an arrest in Randolph's case, Robb hopes someone will come forward.

"We know someone knows something about this terrible crime," he said. "And we can guarantee absolute anonymity, as well as a nice cash reward for any information that helps us catch the person or persons responsible for Mr. Randolph's death."

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in Randolph's murder or any other unsolved crimes in Columbia, call 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.