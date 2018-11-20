CrimeStoppers Offering Reward Regarding Series of Burglaries

COLUMBIA — Boone County sheriff's deputies reported to have responded in the last three weeks to six separate burglaries in the Lake of the Woods/Fairway Meadows Subdivision area.

According to a media release, 12 citizens on Snead Drive, Lema Lane, Demaret Drive, Pin Oak Drive and Golf Boulevard reported break-ins where gaming devices, flat screen TVs, loose change and firearms were stolen.

In most of these cases the burglars gained entry to the residence by forcing open a door or breaking through a window.

Deputies stated that the burglaries are believed to have been committed primarily during the daylight hours and by suspect(s) living in or familiar with the area.

The sheriff's department urges citizens living in the area to be on the lookout and to immediately contact 9-1-1 if they see suspicious persons or vehicles.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect(s) responsible

Anyone with information about these burglaries can contact CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS (7477). All calls are held in strict confidence and you don't have to give your name to collect a reward.