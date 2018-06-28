Criminal Charges Dropped against St. Louis Priest

By: The Associated Press

TROY (AP) - Criminal charges against a St. Louis priest accused of molesting a teenage girl in northeast Missouri have been dropped.

The Rev. Xiu Hui "Joseph" Jiang was charged in June 2012 with child endangerment and witness tampering. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Chris Kunza Mennemeyer of Lincoln and Pike counties dismissed the child endangerment charge on Monday.

Prosecutor Leah Askey filed for dismissal on the witness tampering charge on the same day. Jiang had allegedly left a $20,000 check for the family as hush money.

The girl's family has filed a civil suit against the St. Louis archdiocese and Archbishop Robert Carlson. Jiang lived with Carlson at the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica.