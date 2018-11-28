Criminal trial scheduled in 2004 death of Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A trial is scheduled to begin this week for a man accused of killing a Kansas City woman who disappeared more than a decade ago while conducting door-to-door market research.

Jeffrey S. Sauerbry is scheduled to stand trial this week in the death of Summer Shipp, a 54-year-old Kansas City mother, who vanished in Independence in December 2004. Her dismembered body was found four years later in a plastic bag along the banks of the Little Blue River, about 7 miles east of where she was last seen.

The Kansas City Star reports that Sauerbry told investigators he had nothing to do with Shipp's disappearance.

His lawyer, John Picerno, said this month that the state has hinged its hopes on a "highly circumstantial case without any physical evidence."