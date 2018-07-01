Critics Campaign Against Stem Cell Measure

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Missourians Against Human Cloning said a proposed constitutional amendment is misleading because it would allow a controversial form of embryonic stem cell research. The ballot measure by the Coalition for Lifesaving Cures said it would ban human cloning, which that group defined as trying to implant a cloned embryo in a woman. But the ballot measure would allow thereapeutic cloning where scientists create an embryo so they can remove its stem cells. Critics said that process creates and destroys human life at its earliest stage. The amendment could appear on this November's ballot, if supporters gather enough petition signatures.