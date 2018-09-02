Critics Fault KC Streetcar Selection Process

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Members of the Kansas City city council and an area labor group are criticizing the contractor selection process for Kansas City's downtown streetcar project and calling for more scrutiny before any contract is signed.

City staff chose St. Joseph-based Herzog Contracting Corp. and California-based rail contractor Stacy and Witbeck to manage the construction for the downtown streetcar project, which is expected to cost $100 million and run from the River Market to near Union Station. The staff plan to present the contract for City Council approval in the next few weeks.

The Kansas City Star reports the groups are concerned about the subjective bid scoring system and because the winning bidder is not local.

Public Works Director Sherri McIntyre says it wasn't a low-dollar bid, but a best-value bid.