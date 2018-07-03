Critics File Appeal Vs. Tobacco Tax Issue

If the tax hike passes, each pack of cigarettes will cost another 80 cents. Missouri plans to use that additional money to pay for a proposed statewide tobacco control program.

But, opponents are skeptical.

"Hospitals, H[ealth] M[aintenance] O[rganization]s, big insurance companies, are going to get money, and it's either going to come out of taxpayers' pockets or education," said Marc Ellinger, the lawyer for Missourians Against Tax Abuse. "We know that smoking will continue to be a problem, but we can take this as a step forward."

A judge will rule on the group's appeal in the next 3 weeks.