Critics Say Tax-Credit Will Benefit One Developer

Developer Paul McKee has amassed hundreds of properties in the city for more than three years. He has remained quiet on his plans for it. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports today that McKee encouraged Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder to champion the bill. McKee hired lobbyists to push it and gave thousands of dollars to politicians who helped pass it. Gov. Matt Blunt has not yet signed the bill. Kinder says the tax credit would generate ten times its cost in new development. And McKee says he lacks enough land in St. Louis to qualify for the tax credit.