Critics slam plans for black bear hunt in Missouri next year

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A proposal to allow a black bear hunt in Missouri next year is drawing a lot of interest mostly from people opposed to the idea.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing a limited bear hunt in October 2021.

It says the hunt is essential to managing the black bear population, which is growing and expanding its range.

The department estimates between 540 and 840 bears live in the state. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a majority of the more than 3,300 people who offered public comments on the proposal were against the hunt.

Some opposed hunting in general, while others didn't like details of the proposed hunt.