Critics Slam Proposed St. Louis Water Contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Critics of a plan by St. Louis officials to pay an international consultant to help cut costs in the water department descended on City Hall Friday in their latest bid to halt the contract.

A group known collectively as St. Louis Dump Veolia has fought a plan favored by Mayor Francis Slay to hire Veolia Water North America as a $250,000 consultant. The mayor wants the company to help the city trim costs and avoid raising customers' rates.

Several dozen opponents rallied Friday morning at City Hall. They contend the company has a spotty environmental record, and they want the city's Board of Aldermen to more closely scrutinize the deal.

The protesters are seeking support from Comptroller Darlene Green, whom Slay has asked to sign the contract.