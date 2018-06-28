Crocheting Halos for Angels

Thursday, September 06 2007

Even though this Jefferson City woman is retired, you ought to know about her new full time job. Falba Core has a couple of hobbies including collecting afghans and angels.

"I've always collected angels and sort of had a feeling for angels. Isn't that something?" explained Falba. That motivated Falba to crochet 89 blankets over the last year.

"Sometimes a week, sometimes two nights. Whatever time I have," explained Falba about when she crochets. Falba is the "granny" behind the granny square.

"The sizes are 20 to 24 inches," said Falba talking about each square.

In addition to the blankets she crocheted herself, she gave a gentle tug to more than a hundred volunteers to knit, quilt or crochet - hundreds more.

"It's nice for a mother to have something beautiful to look at at a time when there is no beauty," said Falba. "There are 856 children who are born dead each year in Missouri."

856 children connected to one woman through a single strand, where hellos are too quickly followed by goodbyes.

"I guess the stock answer is oh, you'll have to try again. But I guess anytime in grief you have to say, I'm praying for you and thinking about you and I'll call you," said Falba. 

But she goes beyond a phone call with something called "Afghans for Angels." The program started in Iowa. Falba went to the Missouri Hospital Association, got addressess and phone numbers for all of the hospitals in the state of Missouri. She then weaved together her own group of volunteers.

"I have an older lady who makes two exactly the same; same color exactly alike because sixty years ago, she lost twins," said Falba.

"This service means a great deal to her that she's not leaving a baby not covered with love. And that's Falba." said Shirley Link, Falba's friend.

Falba includes a handwritten card with each afghan telling the parents who made it.

"While the baby is gone, that blanket will forever hold the memory of that child with them," Afghan's for Angels volunteer Deb Walker said.

"I crocheted 12 afghans and took them over to the hospital in November and within an hour a child had been born dead," said Falba.

Over the last year, Falba has collected 1,044 blankets for babies she will never meet. Falba's angels aren't her volunteers or knick knacks in her display case. Falba is an angel in her living room, carefully crafting a halo out of yarn.

If you'd like to donate yarn, money for supplies or your time making blankets, Falba asks that you contact her at (573) 634-2136.

