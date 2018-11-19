CROP Walk Raises Funds for Hunger

COLUMBIA - CROP, or Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty, held their annual Hunger Walk on October 3 in Downtown Columbia.



The organization's goal is to raise awareness and funds for worldwide hunger. Today, CROP of Columbia raised $12,000 for global hunger.



Twenty-five percent of that money will stay in the local area. The funds will be distributed among three local food pantries, including Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, Russell Chapel Food Pantry, and The Latter House Kingdom Ministries Food Pantry.



