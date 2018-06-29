Crops Wiltin' Around Wilton

Robert Diedrich started farming when he was 16 years old, and he's still passionate about it 30 years later.

"From as early as I can remember, what I've always wanted to do is run equipment and work on a farm and basically be my own boss," he said.

Diedrich knows farming is hard, and dry weather makes it harder. However, he considers his Wilton farm lucky.

"A little more rain would have done us a lot of good," Diedrich admitted. "But we can't complain compared to some of the other farmers around the area. The rain was really spotty this year."

The University of Missouri Research Center said Columbia area farmers are suffering through the worst of the drought.

"The rest of the Corn Belt is having very a very good year, and we're having a very bad year, so that's the worst possible scenario," said the center's Tim Reinbott. "Eventually, you could have higher prices. I know they've upped the corn estimate a little bit, but down the road the stocks won't be as high and crop prices could start going up and that could affect your livestock prices."

Reinbott said the center usually expects Missouri to produce 130 bushels of corn per acre, but the bone-dry soil will probably yield only 100 bushels per acre this year.

"We'll keep continuing," Diedrich promised. "It's not like this hasn't happened before."

The MU Research Center also said it's crucial that the state's soybeans get more water this week.