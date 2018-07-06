Cross Country Adds Cody Gorham

COLUMBIA -- Head cross country coach Tim Cornell announced Tuesday that he has signed Cody Gorham to a Letter of Intent to run for the Cougars beginning this fall.

"Cody is a fantastic athlete," said Cornell. "He excelled in cross country, track and basketball as a high school athlete. He has chosen Columbia College to pursue his running goals and we are happy to welcome him to CC."

Gorham, a native of Richmond, Mo., was an all-state reciepient in cross country in 2010-11 and a state qualifier in the 3200m and 1600m at Richmond High School. Son of Connie and Sam Gorham, Cody has posted personal best times of 4:29 for the 1600m and 9:50 for the 3200m during his high school career.

"Cody is one of the most decorated Cross Country/Track & FIeld athletes that we have signed thus far, and his experience of success at championship meets will bring great value to our team."