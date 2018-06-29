Cross-Country Cycling Vets Ride Through Missouri

COLUMBIA - A group of former soldiers cycling across the country to raise awareness of veterans' post-war needs in spending parts of the next two weeks in Missouri.

Five ex-soldiers are pedaling from Washington state to Washington, D.C. on a 90-day, 4,200-mile ride known as The Long Road Home Project. Money raised on the charity ride will go to the nonprofit Operation First Response.

The veterans spent Labor Day touring the Liberty Memorial and National World War I Museum in Kansas City, then rode to Whiteman Air Force Base on Tuesday. They head to Boonville on Thursday, Columbia on Saturday and St. Louis next Tuesday.

The group includes two partially paralized veterals who are riding hand-powered bicycles.