Cross Country Lands 15 on All-Academic Team

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou cross country team landed 15 student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 teams, which were announced by the league office on Tuesday (Oct. 25). In all, the 15 selections are the most for a Tiger team since the program saw 19 student-athletes honored in 2006.

Earning first-team honors for the Tiger men were Phil Bascio, Kevin Krumrey, JT McCarthy, Kevin McKee, Dan Quigley, Kyle Rood and Max Storms. Junior Tyler Compton joined the Tiger men as an Academic All-Big 12 second-team selection, giving the Tiger men eight total selections under first-year head coach Joe Lynn.

The women's team saw Baily Belvis, Aimee Bonte, Chelsea Chrisman, Maggie Priebe, Laura Roxberg and Kaitie Vanatta earn first-team honors while senior Kinsey Farren earned second-team honors. Priebe, a sophomore was one of 10 student-athletes of the 137 honorees to post a perfect 4.00 grade-point average.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

Mizzou will be in action this weekend as it will take part in the Big 12 Championships in College Station, Texas.