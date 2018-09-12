Cross Country Runner Hit By SUV, Dies

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) -- A 13-year-old cross country runner in suburban St. Louis has died after stumbling during a run and falling into the path of a sport utility vehicle.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Brandon Hsueh of Ladue died early Friday at Cardinal Glennon Medical Center.



Creve Coeur police say the boy was running with the cross country team from St. Louis Priory School Wednesday along a sidewalk when he stumbled, fell into the road and was hit by a Honda Pilot driven by a 27-year-old woman. Investigators believe the driver could not have avoided hitting Brandon, who was a seventh-grader at Priory.