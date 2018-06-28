Cross set on fire outside Springfield church

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield's mayor says a wooden cross has been set on fire outside a prominent church.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Mayor Ken McClure says a taxi driver noticed the burning cross early Friday while driving past First Baptist Church. McClure also works for the church as an administrator.

He says police were notified, and the fire was extinguished. The cross had stood on the church's southeast lawn for a number of years. McClure says the cross was not extensively burned, and there are no other signs of damage to the church.

McClure says there is no information about motive.