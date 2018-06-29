Crossing Near Columbia College Could be Easier for Pedestrians

COLUMBIA - Construction at the intersection of N. 10th St. and Rogers St. will benefit pedestrians crossing there.

A median sits at the intersection with a pedestrian crossing sign, but there is no crosswalk painted on the street. Workers are installing a flashing pedestrian beacon on the median in front of Columbia College.

Students and others who walk in the area say they hope it helps make crossing the street safer.

"I think it's a great idea," Jennifer Boyt, a Columbia College employee, said. "Anything that will calm down the traffic here would be nice."

Nathan Fleischmann, the Director of Annual Giving at Columbia College, says he uses the crosswalk about two or three times per day.

"I would hope that additional lighting and attention to a crosswalk will bring increased awareness to what a great place it is to go on to this campus everyday," Fleischmann said.

The project is expected to be finished Tuesday at 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The City of Columbia is urging drivers to take a different route when traveling because of the construction.