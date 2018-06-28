Crossing the Line with Missouri Beef

Under a 1967 law, state-inspected beef, poultry, pork and lamb can't be sold across state lines, although foreign products can be sold anywhere in the U.S.

A coalition of farm groups said the outdated law restricts free markets and hurts small farmers because it leaves them with fewer buyers.

"Missouri neighbors more states, I believe, than any other state in the Union," added Woods. "So for us to be able to go into Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois and Iowa with our products, it's got to increase the revenue going to our local farmers."

The proposed law might benefit farmers, but butcher shops said meat quality is more important than its state of origin.

"I just don't think that's going to affect my business, from Iowa beef to Missouri beef," said one shop owner. "The main thing is to sell good, quality beef. That's all I want to do."

The bill to allow interstate sales of state-inspected meat was introduced in Congress June 15.