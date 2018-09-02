Crowd Attacks Man Trying to Help Wreck Victim

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after a crowd of people attacked a man while he tried to help a traffic accident victim.

The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The man saw a wreck and tried to help someone in a vehicle involved in the accident.

Police say a group of people approached and assaulted the man. He realized after the attack that he had been stabbed in the chest and forearm.

The victim is hospitalized in serious condition. His name has not been released.