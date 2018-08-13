Crowd gathers to mourn 2 killed near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) Several dozens of people have gathered to mourn two people who were killed while riding in a car near downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis police say the driver, William Crume, and passenger, Angelica Wysinger, both died after being fatally shot by someone in another vehicle Monday night. One of three young children in the victim's car was shot in the hand, but is expected to recover.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports friends and relatives of the deceased on Tuesday gathered around a makeshift memorial of balloons, stuffed animals and flowers where the victim's car came to a rest.

Authorities say they have no suspects yet.

Police Capt. Michael Sack says it appeared the victims were targeted. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact authorities.