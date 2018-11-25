Crowd gathers to watch new Ferguson City Council be sworn in

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - Three newly elected members of the Ferguson City Council have been sworn into office.

Wesley Bell, Ella Jones and Brian Fletcher were sworn in Tuesday night before a standing-room-only crowd at City Hall, with dozens more waiting outside.

The city of about 21,000 - whose population is about two-thirds black - now has a council that's evenly split between white and black members, plus a white mayor.

The last council had one black member, who wasn't up for re-election. Two of the new members are black.

Last month's municipal election in Ferguson was the first since Michael Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old, was fatally shot by a white police officer. Brown's death led to sometimes violent protests.