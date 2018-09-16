Crowd rallies to show support for Ferguson officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - About 150 people have gathered in St. Louis to show support for a suburban officer who authorities say fatally shot Michael Brown earlier this month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that some demonstrators Sunday said they were protesting at a TV station because it had broadcast from in front of the officer's home. The newspaper said the station, KSDK later apologized. Others, mostly police and relatives of officers, said they wanted to make their voices heard amid what they have seen as unfair media coverage. Some carried signs denoting support for the officer or saying to wait for all the facts.

The death of 18-year-old Michael Brown has spurred a week of sometimes-violent protests in the suburb Ferguson.

About 15 people across the street held a counter-demonstration.