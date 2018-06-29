Crowd rallies to support St. Louis police

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - About 170 people gathered at a rally in support of police officers near downtown St. Louis Thursday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported officers shook hands and snapped photos with people during the rally outside of city police headquarters.

Members of the crowd chanted slogans including "police lives matter."

The phrase is similar to "black lives matter," which has been used by protesters across the country after the fatal shooting of black 18-year-old Michael Brown by a white Ferguson police officer.

The action came a day after several protests over Brown's and other recent police shootings led to 28 arrests. In one demonstration, a group of protesters tried to rush police headquarters for a sit-in.

No arrests were made during Thursday's rally, which ended with the release of blue balloons.