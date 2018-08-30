Crowd steals from Kansas City convenience store

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A crowd of about 50 people converged on a Kansas City convenience store, with some in the crowd stealing items from the store.

The Kansas City Star reported the crowd entered the convenience store before dawn Sunday. Some in the crowd paid for their goods and distracted the cashiers while others ran out carrying items without paying.

No one was reportedly hurt.

Police released a video of the incident and asked the public's help in identifying the individuals suspected of shoplifting.