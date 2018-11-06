Crowd Turns Out For Jefferson City Christmas Parade

JEFFERSON CITY - Dozens of people turned out for the Jefferson City Christmas parade Saturday night despite cold temperatures.

The floats, including emergency vehicles, bands, and Santa Claus traveled down High Street before heading over to the Capitol.

Some onlookers said it was a short parade, but Michael McNeil of Jefferson City said he and his family thought it was worth it

"I thought it was great. A little cold," McNeil said.