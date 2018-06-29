Crowder College Offering Some Bachelor's Degrees

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - Students at Crowder College in Neosho will be able to pursue bachelor's degrees in four fields from Central Methodist University in Fayette.

In an agreement announced Tuesday, officials from the schools said the new degrees will be offered in nursing, accounting, business administration and applied behavior analysis. Central Methodist has never offered a bachelor's degree in applied behavior analysis, which trains students to help people with autism.

The Joplin Globe reports Central Methodist will offer Crowder students a reduced tuition rate.

Crowder also offers bachelor's degrees through agreements with Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri State University in Springfield, Pittsburg State University in Kansas and the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.