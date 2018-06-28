Crucifix Robbed from Priest

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Greek Orthodox priest in St. Louis is shaken but unhurt after a man asked, "Who do you think you are? Nelly?," and robbed him of a crucifix. Josef Klarr serves St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. He was outside Ari's Restaurant and Bar yesterday when the robbery occurred. Klarr pleaded with the robber not to hurt him and removed the crucifix from his neck. The robber, and another man who police believe was an accomplice, took it and ran away. No arrests have been made. The one-of-a-kind six-inch crucifix, valued at about $500, is gold and studded with diamonds and rubies and depicts the body of Christ. It was a gift from Klarr's bishop. Klarr had to ask police who Nelly is. The popular rapper also is from St. Louis.