Crudup Lawsuit Heads to Jury

The jury is hearing the case in Jackson County Circuit Court in Independence. Closing arguments were yesterday. Crudup is a former coach at Raytown South High School. He sued the district, alleging that he was fired because he's black. He claimed the district treated him differently from white coaches. The district has contended that race was not an issue in the firing and that Crudup was let go after he swore at players in a tape-recorded tirade. Another issue was whether Crudup's privacy was invaded when he was recorded.