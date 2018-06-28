Cruise Ship Tips Over, At Least Three Dead

PORTO SANTO STEFANO, Italy - A luxury cruise ship that ran aground off the coast of Tuscany is lying virtually flat with its right side submerged and officials say three bodies have been recovered.

The grounding sent water pouring in through a 160-foot gash in the hull of the Costa Concordia and forcing the chaotic evacuation of some 4,200 people from the listing vessel early today.

Reports of three other deaths haven't been confirmed.

Passengers complained the crew failed to give evacuation instructions and that a drill was only scheduled for this afternoon. Authorities still hadn't counted all the survivors. The Italian Coast Guard says a painstaking search of the 950-foot ship's interior was being conducted to see if anyone might have been trapped inside.

Some 30 people were reported injured, most of them suffering only bruises, but at least two people were reported in grave condition.