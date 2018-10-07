Crush Fest pushes through rain

ROCHEPORT - The 26th annual Crush Festival starts Saturday at Les Bourgeois Vineyard, despite the weekend rain.

Wine maker Jacob Holman said the celebration will continue through anything less than severe, dangerous weather.

"I know people say it's going to rain, but we'll still be out here and still going to have a good time," Holman said.

This year, the festival will have live music, vineyard tours and food.

Holman said the biggest draw will be the grape stomping competition. This is where people stomp grapes and try to make the most wine out of it.

"That's not actually how we make our wine, but it's a lot of fun and people love it," Holman said.

Columbia resident Kellie L'Hote said the grape stomping is why she's going.

"You just never see anything like it and it's so unique," L'Hote said. "I love wine and if I can have fun too then it's worth it."

Holman said the festival is enjoyable because he can teach people how to make wine and watch them learn.

"People are interested these days in knowing how things are made," Holman said. "It's a point of pride for me to teach people about this industry and it will always be my passion."

The festival is both Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 2:00 p.m. For more information and updates visit the Les Bourgeois Facebook page.