Cruz Gets Big Hit Again, Rangers Beat Cardinals

6 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, June 22 2013 Jun 22, 2013 Saturday, June 22, 2013 9:11:32 PM CDT June 22, 2013 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nelson Cruz got the decisive hit for the second straight game with a two-run homer in the third inning and Martin Perez prevailed in a matchup of rookie starters as the Texas Rangers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Saturday night.

Shelby Miller (8-5) allowed two homers for the second time in three starts and didn't make it out of the sixth against the team the Cardinals beat in the 2011 World Series making its first regular-season visit to Busch Stadium.

A.J. Pierzynski also hit a two-run homer for Texas, which goes for a three-game sweep on Sunday night with Nick Tepesch (3-6, 4.84) facing Adam Wainwright (10-4, 2.37). The first two games have been sellouts and the finale was supposed to be a matchup of aces, but the Rangers are saving Yu Darvish for the Yankees Tuesday in New York.

 

More News

Grid
List

MU football attendance is steadily rising; student ticket sales up 50%
MU football attendance is steadily rising; student ticket sales up 50%
COLUMBIA -MU's football attendance is showing signs of revival, following years of steady decline. The Tigers' average home attendance... More >>
15 minutes ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Cokie Roberts, ABC news political commentator, dies at age 75
Cokie Roberts, ABC news political commentator, dies at age 75
(CNN) -- Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts, winner of three Emmys and a legend and trailblazer in broadcasting, has died at... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 10:06:00 AM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Highway Patrol helping in Gasconade/Osage County death investigation
Highway Patrol helping in Gasconade/Osage County death investigation
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping two county agencies with a death investigation Tuesday. Troop F,... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 8:28:00 AM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

CPS to keep resource officers for another month
CPS to keep resource officers for another month
COLUMBIA - School Resource Officers (SROs) will be staying in Columbia Public Schools for at least another month. The Columbia... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 1:22:00 AM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police identify victim in Clark Lane pedestrian crash
UPDATE: Police identify victim in Clark Lane pedestrian crash
COLUMBIA - A seventeen-year-old is dead after being hit by a car while walking on Clark Lane late Monday night.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 11:20:00 PM CDT September 16, 2019 in News

Woman faces charges after crashing truck into apartment building
Woman faces charges after crashing truck into apartment building
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman face charges of domestic assault, property damage and driving while intoxicated after investigators said she... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 10:11:00 PM CDT September 16, 2019 in News

St. Louis couple killed in Cole County crash after 66 years of marriage
St. Louis couple killed in Cole County crash after 66 years of marriage
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — A head-on crash in Cole County over the weekend killed a St. Louis County couple travelling... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 9:45:00 PM CDT September 16, 2019 in News

Hickman eSports reaches new heights with grant funding new equipment
Hickman eSports reaches new heights with grant funding new equipment
COLUMBIA - Hickman High School got its first eSports club five years ago, but this year, it's finally getting its... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 3:00:00 PM CDT September 16, 2019 in News

Missouri-based company offering free online test classes
Missouri-based company offering free online test classes
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis-based company is offering free test-preparation classes for high school students in... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 2:25:00 PM CDT September 16, 2019 in News

Staffing shortage forces cancellation of Columbia curbside recycling
Staffing shortage forces cancellation of Columbia curbside recycling
COLUMBIA - The city did not collect curbside recycling on Monday due to what they are calling "severe collection staff... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 1:28:00 PM CDT September 16, 2019 in News

Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in Miller County
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - A man pleaded guilty Monday to child molestation, prosecutors said. Dillon J. Robertson pleaded guilty to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 1:12:00 PM CDT September 16, 2019 in News

Map: Columbia's new Police Chief to be sworn in under backdrop of gun violence
Map: Columbia's new Police Chief to be sworn in under backdrop of gun violence
COLUMBIA - Interim Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones will officially remove the interim label from his job title at Monday... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 12:47:00 PM CDT September 16, 2019 in News

Q&A: Interim Chief Geoff Jones talks about new role
Q&A: Interim Chief Geoff Jones talks about new role
COLUMBIA - Police Chief Geoff Jones was sworn in Monday night during a Columbia City Council meeting. Jones became interim... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 12:47:00 PM CDT September 16, 2019 in Continuous News

New Columbia school to offer adults chance to earn a high school diploma
New Columbia school to offer adults chance to earn a high school diploma
COLUMBIA - Adults who never received a high school diploma will soon have a second chance to go back to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 9:27:00 AM CDT September 16, 2019 in News

Electrical fault causes fire in Jefferson City
Electrical fault causes fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A family of four is getting help from the Red Cross after a fire forced them from... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 4:32:00 AM CDT September 16, 2019 in News

One million nails donated to help rebuild local damaged homes
One million nails donated to help rebuild local damaged homes
JEFFERSON CITY — The River City Habitat for Humanity housed more than 1 million nails over the weekend. Mid... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, September 15 2019 Sep 15, 2019 Sunday, September 15, 2019 10:31:00 PM CDT September 15, 2019 in News

Mother of homicide victim says daughter was 'an amazing person overall'
Mother of homicide victim says daughter was 'an amazing person overall'
COLUMBIA - The mother of one of the victims in Columbia's two weekend homicides described her daughter as "a really... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, September 15 2019 Sep 15, 2019 Sunday, September 15, 2019 10:05:00 PM CDT September 15, 2019 in News

The difference between weather and climate; comparing past warming pace
The difference between weather and climate; comparing past warming pace
To start this climate conversation, we have to begin somewhere. So, let's start with the basics: the difference between weather... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, September 15 2019 Sep 15, 2019 Sunday, September 15, 2019 8:45:00 PM CDT September 15, 2019 in Climate
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3pm 92°
4pm 91°
5pm 91°
6pm 90°