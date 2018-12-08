Cruz Wins; Clinton gets razor thin margin in Iowa Caucus

By: The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hillary Clinton narrowly won the Democratic caucuses in Iowa, outpacing a surprisingly strong challenge from Bernie Sanders to claim the first victory in the 2016 race for president.

The former secretary of state, senator from New York and first lady edged past the Vermont senator in a race the Iowa Democratic Party called the closest in its caucus history.

The Iowa Democratic Party said Tuesday that it would not do any recount of the close results, and a spokesman for the Sanders campaign said it does not intend to challenge the results of the caucuses.

Hillary Clinton's victory in the Iowa Democratic caucuses means she will collect 23 delegates and Sen. Bernie Sanders will win 21.

With her advantage in superdelegates — the party officials who can support the candidate of their choice — Clinton now has a total of 385 delegates. Sanders has 29.

It takes 2,382 delegates to win the Democratic nomination for president.

Donald Trump said he's not getting enough credit for his 2nd place win in Iowa Monday.

He tweeted: "The media has not covered my long-shot great finish in Iowa fairly. Brought in record voters and got second highest vote total in history!"

It was the third tweet from Trump since an overnight silence from the usually prodigious user of Twitter in the wee hours.

A few minutes earlier, Trump tweeted: "Because I was told I could not do well in Iowa, I spent very little there - a fraction of Cruz & Rubio. Came in a strong second. Great honor."

Ted Cruz's victory in the Iowa caucuses means he'll collect eight delegates to the Republican National Convention.

Donald Trump and Marco Rubio each get seven from the opening contest in the 2016 presidential race.

Coming next is Ben Carson with three, followed by Rand Paul and Jeb Bush — one each.

Delegates are awarded in proportion to the statewide vote.

There are three delegates still to be awarded.