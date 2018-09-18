Crystal City hospital set to break ground on $135M expansion

CRYSTAL CITY (AP) - Mercy Jefferson Hospital is set to break ground in Crystal City on a $135 million project that will focus on adding a new three-story patient tower to the 251-bed facility.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the project will create private rooms at the hospital. Gov. Jay Nixon is expected to be in attendance for a groundbreaking ceremony Monday.

The project will include reconstruction of the front of the hospital to improve patient and visitor access, according to hospital spokesman John Winkelman.