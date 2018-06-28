Cuartero Leads Tigers at John Burns Intercollegiate

KAHUKU, HI -- The Mizzou Men's Golf team finished in a tie for 15th place at the John Burns Intercollegiate on Friday. The Tigers went 299-309-305 for a final tally of 913, 49-over-par.

California took home the trophy, finishing with a team total of 847. UNLV and Duke tied for second in the tournament, and New Mexico finished fourth. Big 12 opponent Texas A&M came in at No. 5 as they shot 288-287-281-856.

The Tigers tied with Texas El Paso, who went 304-303-306-921. Emilio Cuartero led the Tigers as he finished the tournament in a tie for 41st place. He went 69-78-75-222 on the tournament, and he recorded two birdies in the third round of play.

Nick Wilson (74-78-75-227) hit two birdies in the third round as well to finish in a tie for 54th.

Ryan Zech (74-76-78) placed in a tie for 60th at the tournament with a final total of 228, just one stroke behind Wilson.

Wilson Sundvold hit a birdie on the 18th hole in the third round of play to finish the third round five-over-par. He shot 82- 77-77-236 on the tournament.

The Tigers will return to Columbia before heading to Rancho Santa Fe, California, for the Callaway Golf Collegiate Invitational on March 12.