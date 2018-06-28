Cuartero, Long Continue Play at NCAA Regionals

BOWLING GREEN, KY -- Mizzou Golfers Emilio Cuartero and Jace Long continued play at the 2012 NCAA Men's Golf Regional Championship on Friday, May 18. Cuartero (+4) finished at even par to close the day tied for 26th in the tournament. Long, currently 5-over-par on the tournament is tied for 31st after the second round.

UCLA (-5) continues to lead the tournament as the team shot 1-under-par in the second round. Texas A&M (-3) is in second place with a 10-under-par second round score followed by Chattanooga who is 1-under-par after two rounds. Pedro Figueiredo (UCLA) and Stephan Jaeger (Chattanooga) lead the tournament individually as the two sit 7-under-par after two rounds of play.

Cuartero finished the second round at even par after putting up a score of 4-over-par in the first round. The sophomore birdied two holes in the second round after posting two consecutive birdies on the first day.

Long currently sits 5-over-par after two rounds as he went 74-75--149 through two rounds of play. He was able to tally three birdies on the back nine, but countered those with a few bogeys on the day.

Long and Cuartero will tee off at 9:40 a.m. and 9:50 a.m., respectively on Saturday for the final round of the NCAA Regional Championship.