Cuba accepts shipment of Missouri rice at entrepreneurial forum

HAVANA - Cuba formally accepted a 20-ton shipment of rice processed in southeast Missouri Monday. Gov. Jay Nixon announced the shipment during an address to an entrepreneurial forum for Missouri and Cuban businesses.

Cuba was once a leading export market for Missouri rice, although U.S. rice has not been sold in Cuba since 2008.

The rice was delivered by the Martin Rice Company of Bernie, at no cost to Cuba, and arrived at the Port of Mariel last week.

Martin Rice owners David Martin, Mike Martin and Tim Martin, along with Nixon, distributed small bags of the rice to attendees at the entrepreneurial forum to commemorate the shipment. The Martins were also part of the March 2015 Missouri trade delegation that was the first U.S. state trade mission to Cuba after President Barack Obama announced plans to normalize relations.

"Missouri farmers and workers produce the highest-quality products in the world and we are here to expand opportunities to get Missouri goods to Cuban consumers," Nixon said

Nixon has made creating opportunities for Missouri businesses to sell their products around the global, as well as promoting the state as an ideal location for investment by foreign companies a top economic priority.