Cuba Missouri Storm Claims Life

CUBA, Mo. (AP) - A powerful thunderstorm that broke up Missouri's heat wave has claimed one life.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a woman was killed Saturday night when storm debris hit her. Police said she had been sitting in her car outside a grocery store in the eastern Missouri town of Cuba.

Elsewhere, the Franklin County Sheriff's Department says the town of St. Clair saw storms toppling trees and cut power lines.

The National Weather Service also received smaller reports of tree damage and temporary power loss from cities such as Ellisville and Kirkwood.