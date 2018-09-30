Cubs lose 2-1 to Cards as NL Central race goes to final day

7 hours 29 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 8:33:58 AM CDT September 30, 2018 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are going to the final day of the season with a shot at the NL Central championship.

Whether they take it outright, blow their big opportunity or have to play a tiebreaker remains unclear.

So much uncertainty for a team hoping for another long postseason.

The Cubs wasted a solid performance by Cole Hamels in a 2-1 loss to Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, making for a muddled NL playoff picture.

Hamels and company dropped into a tie with Milwaukee for the division lead when the Brewers rallied for a 6-5 victory over Detroit.

The Cardinals kept alive their chance for a wild card, but were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers' 10-6 victory at San Francisco.

The Cubs have locked up a playoff spot, but that's all they know at this point.

"It's a special moment to be able to see that type of intensity that comes with meaningful games and that sort of playoff atmosphere," Hamels said before Milwaukee's victory. "It's a little bit better when you win. ... (To win the World Series), you're gonna have to play some really tough teams at some tough moments, high intensity, high stakes."

The Cubs would have wrapped up their third straight division championship with a victory and a loss by the Brewers to Detroit on Saturday night. Chicago and Milwaukee would meet in a tiebreaker at Wrigley Field on Monday if they wind up with identical records, with the loser then playing in a wild-card game at home on Tuesday.

"There's nothing to lament with our guys," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, whose team led the division by five games on Sept. 2. "They've been playing very well for a long period of time. Our route's been a little different than everybody else. We'll come back ready to play (Sunday) and see how it all falls."

Mikolas (18-4) allowed one unearned run and five hits in his fifth straight win. He struck out six, walked none and improved to 10-0 in 16 road starts.

"Credit to him, he shows up prepared, is even keeled and goes out there and executes and pitches," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "Just a fantastic job today."

Carlos Martinez worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save in five chances.

Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong each had RBI singles. Carpenter also scored a run. And the Cardinals got back to winning after matching a season high with four straight losses.

"We did everything we could today," Mikolas said.

Hamels (4-3) was a tough-luck loser, dropping his third straight start after going 4-0 in his first nine outings following a trade from Texas. The left-hander gave up two runs, one earned, and three hits in seven innings. He struck out eight , walked two and hit two batters.

Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Daniel Murphy hit fly balls to the warning track. But the Cubs got shut out the rest of the way after taking a 1-0 lead in the first.

GRABBING THE LEAD

Ben Zobrist singled and scored when second baseman Yairo Munoz let Javier Baez's pop fly deflect off his glove as he tried to make an over-the-shoulder basket catch in shallow right field.

It was the Cardinals' major league-leading 132nd error.

Carpenter played a role in both runs as St. Louis scored in the fourth and fifth to go up 2-1.

He reached on interference by catcher Victor Caratini and scored on DeJong's single in the fourth. Harrison Bader got hit by a pitch leading off the fifth and scored on a single by Carpenter, who got thrown out by Caratini trying to take second on the play.

DOMINATING

Mikolas' 18 wins are the most by a Cardinals pitcher since Adam Wainwright's 20 in 2014. ... Hamels has a 2.36 ERA in 12 starts for Chicago.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Bud Norris (tight left hamstring) was unavailable, Shildt said. Norris faced two batters in the seventh inning Friday before leaving the game.

Cubs: RHP Pedro Strop (strained left hamstring) said he does not expect to pitch again until the playoffs. Injured running to first on a double-play grounder at Washington on Sept. 13, he still experiences some discomfort on the landing throwing off the mound. "I expect to feel it a little bit," Strop said. "But it was nothing major, nothing like I reinjured it. I knew it was gonna hurt at some point. I'm not afraid of it."

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (8-8, 3.16 ERA) pitches in the regular-season finale on Sunday. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in his past five starts.

Cubs: LHP Mike Montgomery (5-6, 3.99 ERA) tries to close out the regular season on a winning note after getting tagged for five runs in four innings in a loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

More News

Grid
List

Como Car Culture meet brings car enthusiasts together
Como Car Culture meet brings car enthusiasts together
COLUMBIA - Car enthusiasts all over Columbia got together to show off their rides at the Como Car Culture annual... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT September 30, 2018 in News

Air Force veteran gets new car with Army vet
Air Force veteran gets new car with Army vet
COLUMBIA – Air Force veteran Martin Alderman received a new car on Saturday, thanks to Army veteran Robert Scott Gardner... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT September 30, 2018 in News

Columbia man arrested in connection with Business Loop shooting
Columbia man arrested in connection with Business Loop shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man in connection to a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning.... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 1:09:00 PM CDT September 30, 2018 in News

Downtown Columbia shooting leaves one person injured
Downtown Columbia shooting leaves one person injured
COLUMBIA - A person was in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning in Columbia. ... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT September 30, 2018 in News

World War II paintings on display in Columbia for first time in decades
World War II paintings on display in Columbia for first time in decades
COLUMBIA — A collection of Thomas Hart Benton paintings highlighting the destruction of World War II are on... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 11:33:00 AM CDT September 30, 2018 in News

Sedalia man dies in Sunday morning crash
Sedalia man dies in Sunday morning crash
PETTIS COUNTY - One man is dead after a single car wreck Sunday morning on US-65. According to Missouri... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 8:48:00 AM CDT September 30, 2018 in News

Crash involving semi shuts down Highway 63 north of Columbia
Crash involving semi shuts down Highway 63 north of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY - A crash involving a semi left motorists stranded on U.S. 63 north of Columbia Saturday night. ... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 11:13:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

One seriously injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
One seriously injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - One man was seriously injured after two boats collided head on at the Lake of... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 10:34:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Trial date set for suspect involved in Waffle House shooting
Trial date set for suspect involved in Waffle House shooting
COLUMBIA - A trial date is set for a suspect involved in a New Year's Day shooting that left one... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 9:37:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

No injuries after Columbia apartment fire
No injuries after Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA - No one is injured after an apartment building caught fire Saturday night. Firefighters responded to a single... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 7:51:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Elon Musk agrees to pay $20 million and quit as Tesla chairman in deal with SEC
Elon Musk agrees to pay $20 million and quit as Tesla chairman in deal with SEC
(CNN Money) - Elon Musk agreed Saturday to step down as chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million fine... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 6:36:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force One returns home
Missouri Task Force One returns home
COLUMBIA - After 19 days of helping with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence's destruction, Missouri Task Force... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Roots N Blues art scene tries to get everyone involved
Roots N Blues art scene tries to get everyone involved
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues artists are known for bringing people together to listen to music and look at art.... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Alpaca farm opens to the public
Alpaca farm opens to the public
COLUMBIA – A Columbia alpaca farm opened to the public Saturday for National Alpaca Farm Days. The farm only... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 4:51:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

MU holds annual South Farm Showcase
MU holds annual South Farm Showcase
COLUMBIA - It was a day of food, fun, and learning for kids of all ages at the annual South... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 4:22:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Two arrested after armed robbery in Boonville
Two arrested after armed robbery in Boonville
BOONVILLE- Police arrested two men Friday night after an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store at 501 W. Ashley... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 3:34:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

13-year-old boy attacked by a shark while lobster diving
13-year-old boy attacked by a shark while lobster diving
Encinitas, CA ( KGTV ) -- A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while lobster diving off the coast... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Man who was shot by son to protect his mom sentenced
Man who was shot by son to protect his mom sentenced
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man who was shot by a son who was defending his mother has been sentenced... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 11:38:00 AM CDT September 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
4pm 78°
5pm 79°
6pm 78°
7pm 77°