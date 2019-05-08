Cubs sweep the Cardinals in weekend series

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs swept the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series over the weekend.

The Cubs shut out the Cardinals in game one on Friday, only allowing four hits the entire game. Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks led his team to a 4-0 victory, tossing a complete game in just 81 pitches.

Game two on Saturday proved to be a much closer match up. The Cardinals offense scored five runs on the day, but a Cubs grand slam by Taylor Davis in the fourth was too much for St. Louis to recover from. The Cardinals did not score another run the entire game and lost 6-5.

The Cardinals struggled to get the bats going in game three until late in the game. St. Louis scored five runs in the last four innings, but that was not enough to match Chicago's 13 runs scored on the day. The Cardinals ultimately lost 13-5, and the Cubs earned the sweep.

Up next, the Cardinals will be at home for a three-game series against the Phillies on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch for game one is scheduled at 7:05 p.m.