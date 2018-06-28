Cubs Take the Win over the Cardinals

4 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Saturday, May 03 2014 May 3, 2014 Saturday, May 03, 2014 2:35:00 PM CDT May 03, 2014 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

CHICAGO - Junior Lake and Anthony Rizzo homered, leading Jake Arrieta and the Chicago Cubs past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 Saturday for their season-best third win in a row.

A day after the Cubs tagged St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright, they came back to beat Michael Wacha (2-3).

The Cubs have their longest winning streak since a three-game sweep of San Francisco in late July.

Arrieta struck out seven over 5 1-3 innings in his season debut. He gave up four hits.

Chicago's bullpen combined to pitch 3 2-3 scoreless innings. Brian Schlitter (1-0) got two outs for the win and Hector Rondon worked around a pair of leadoff singles in the ninth for his third save.

