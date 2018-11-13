Culp Cops Big 12 Co-Pitcher Honor

Missouri lefthander nathan culp is the big twelve conference co pitcher of the week.He shares that honor with kyle mc cullouch of texas.Culp threw a complete game three hit shutout against kansas last friday in a three-nothing tiger win in lawrence.The junior improved his record to six and two. His earned run average is one point nine eight. The tigers host missouri state tomorrow night, before they welcome nebraska to columbia for a three game series this weekend.