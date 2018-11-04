Culture Conference in Columbia

Many American universities have at least one thing in common- t he racial makeup of students and staff.

One student from Rutgers is often frustrated, not by her school, but by everyday ignorance.

"I'm like what am I doing in college if no matter what I do, I'm gonna have a stereotype of being nappy headed or being a hoe?" said Kryssie Johnson, a Rutgers Student. "Being a baby mama, being everything that's not the true makeup of the true Black woman."

Like students, staff and administrators from all over the country, Johnson came to Columbia for some empowerment.

"We're here to learn and then implement. Most of our leaders, most of our members have come because they're really active," said Johnson.

They came far and wide for a weekend-long conference designed to strengthen minority activism on white campuses.

This is the 17th annual conference put on by the National Association of Black Culture Centers. This year's theme is "Culture Centers and the Shaping of Diversity on Predominately White campuses."

"The point of the student workshops is to allow students to develop leadership skills, some practical tools, study habits,"said Nathan Stephens, Director of the Black Cultural Center.

Students who attended the conference felt that's exactly what they got.

"From the things that we learn here, just use these tools as a way to make different programs that are effective," said Rutgers student Evan Mynatt.

The conference will last until Sunday. Next year, Rutgers University will host.