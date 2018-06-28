Cunningham earns SEC-record sixth Freshman of the Week Award

COLUMBIA - Mizzou freshman guard Sophie Cunningham made SEC history Monday with her sixth Freshman of the Week Award in a single season. Cunningham averaged just shy of a double-double during the final week of the season, scoring 20.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, respectively.

At No. 14 Kentucky on Thursday, Cunningham notched her fourth double-double of the season with 29 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Columbia native’s 29 points were her second-highest scoring performance of the season, behind the school-record 42 points she had against Wake Forest back in November.

In the season finale against Vanderbilt, Cunningham’s 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists were not enough in a close 56-52 losing effort. However, Cunningham did reach the 400-point mark Sunday becoming only the second Mizzou freshman to achieve that feat.

On the season, Cunningham is averaging a team-high 13.8 points per game and second in rebounding with 5.9 per contest. Her consistent play has earned her at least one SEC Freshman of the Week award in each full month of the season.

The Tigers grabbed the No. 8 seed in the SEC Tournament and will play No. 9 Auburn at 11 a.m. Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida.