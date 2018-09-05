Cunningham Grew Up in NE Missouri, Went to MU

Randy "Duke" Cunningham was born in Los Angeles, but was raised in Shelbina and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Missouri in the 1960s. Cunningham wiped away tears while announcing his resignation yesterday after admitting to taking $2.4 million in bribes. The 63-year-old Cunningham pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, mail fraud and wire fraud, as well as tax evasion for underreporting his income in 2004.